Najbolje osveženje za vrele dane: Ovaj recept je hit u svetu, treba vam samo 3 sastojka i 15 minuta

Lemon posset (serves 6) This recipe makes enough to fill 3 pretty large lemons (6 hollowed out lemon halved). I added about 2-3 tbsp to each lemon half but you can make this in small jars or ramekins. The portions are pretty small but it’s quite sweet and sour. If you’re using lemons as the serving cups, try using large lemons. Also, I think using a small spoon works best when hollowing out lemons!! The recipe is based on the lemon posset recipe by bbc good food and is inspired by @aromecassis Ingredients 200 g heavy cream (i used 37%) 75 g sugar (you can reduce it to 50 g if you’d like a less sweet dessert) 25-30 g lemon juice (i used the juice of 1,5 pretty dry lemons) 1/2 tbsp lemon zest 1 tsp vanilla Method 1)Add the heavy cream, sugar and lemon zest to a pot. Let it come to a slight simmer and let it simmer for 3-4 minutes. Makes sure it never boils, just simmmers. The color of the heavy cream will darken and it will become a bit thicker. 2)Remove from heat and add the lemon juice and vanilla and mix around. You’ll see it thicken immediately. 3)Run the mixture through a sieve to remove the lemon zest. 4)Let it chill for a minute or two. Fill your hollowed out lemons or ramekins and let it set in the fridge for 1-2 hours. #lemon #lemondessert #easydessert #fruit #italian #lemons #fyp #foryou #fypシ

