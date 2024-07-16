Najbolji recept za vrele dane: Ovo osveženje je hit u svetu, ima samo 3 sastojka

I kiseo i kremast, puding od limuna je divan desert za koji su potrebna samo tri sastojka i 15 minuta kuvanja.
Ovaj popularni britanski desert je divna poslastica koju možete poslužiti u bilo koje vreme, uz šoljicu kafe ili čaja, ili na kraju teškog obroka. Potrebno vam je nekoliko većih limuna, a koru možete koristiti kao čašu i iznenaditi goste neobičnim desertom koji će ih oduševiti.
Pogodan je i za vegetarijance, jer se smesa stegne i zgusne zahvaljujući kiselini u limunovom soku, a ne dodavanju želatina kao kod sličnih poslastica.
Za pripremu deserta potrebno vam je:
– 200 ml slatke pavlake
– 75 g šećera
– 25-30 g limunovog soka
– 1/2 kašike narendane kore limuna
– 1 kašičica vanile
Priprema:
Slatku pavlaku, šećer i narendanu koru limuna sipajte u šerpu. Pustite da lagano provri i ostavite na tihoj vatri 3-4 minuta, ali pazite da smesa ne proključa. Kada pavlaka požuti i postane malo gušća sklonite šerpu i dodajte limunov sok i vanilu i promešajte. Primetićete da će se sve dodatno zgusniti. Procedite smesu kroz sito da biste uklonili koru limuna. Ostavite da se ohladi minut ili dva, a zatim napunite izdubljene limune i ostavite da odstoji u frižideru 1-2 sata.
@nurhkasim
