Zdravo i jednostavno: Čokoladna poslastica od samo dva sastojka

2-INGREDIENT HEALTHY CHOCOLATE FUDGE // Get this one saved guys! Fudgy, chocolatey and quite simple bloody delicious pieces of chocolate fudge. TWO simple, humble ingredients and only THREE minutes needed to make it!! by @dumbbellsandoats

Recipe – makes 9-16 pieces depending on the size you make Ingredients: 225g 70% dark chocolate 120g smooth peanut butter – use a runny peanut butter Toppings (optional): 10g 70% dark chocolate for drizzling Sea salt flakes Method: Melt the dark chocolate using a Bain Marie or microwave. Stir in the peanut butter. Either pour into a silicon ice cube tray or a small lined baking tray. Make the fudge as thick as you prefer. Freeze for 15 minutes or until set. Remove from the mould or tray. Cut into pieces if a tray was used. Drizzle with melted dark chocolate and a small sprinkle of sea salt flakes.