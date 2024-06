Najzdravija tortilja od 2 sastojka, idealna za dijetu: Recept se širi mrežama brzinom svetlosti, svi su oduševljeni (video)

This Viral Cottage Cheese Wrap Did Not Disappoint!!! Follow for more healthy, high protein recipes. This would make a perfevt dinner or snack with the 2B mindset program To make the wrap: Preheat oven to 350°F. Blend : 1 cup lowfat cottage cheese 1/2 cup egg whites 1 garlic clove 1/2 tsp dried basil Pour on a greased baking sheet and bake for 45 min. Its long but worth it. #cottagecheese #cottagecheesewrap #highproteinmeals #healthyrecipes #highproteinwrap #proteinrecipe

