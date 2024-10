Zaboravite ulje i maslac, najukusnija jaja ispržite ovako: Caka je u neočekivanom sastojku (VIDEO)

Spicy Heavy Cream Eggs 🥹 something freaking magical happens when you fry eggs in heavy cream…it caramelizes and the results are sublime, especially with a bit of salsa macha or chili crisp! I learned this while working in restaurants and it was a game changer! Ingredients: •4-5 eggs. •1/4 cup heavy cream. •1 tbsp salsa macha + more for topping. •chives to taste. •salsa macha. Directions: 1. Preheat a pan for 2 min on high. Add in heavy cream and chili crisp. Lower heat to medium and simmer for 1 min. 2. Add in eggs and cover. Cook like this for 2-3 min until the whites set. 3. Top with chives, seasoned eggs and chili crisp. #eggrecipes #friedegg #easyrecipes #eggs #brunchideas

