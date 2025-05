Hleb bez brašna i kvasca: Pravi se od samo 2 sastojka, a bolji od domaćeg

VIRAL COTTAGE CHEESE FLATBREAD 💫 Made by @lindsay.keosayian You’ll need: 1 cup cottage cheese 2 eggs seasoning of choice (I used 1/2 tsp Italian) 1. In a blender, combine cottage cheese, eggs and seasoning until smooth. 2. Transfer to a quarter sheet pan lined with parchment paper. 3. Bake at 350F for 35 minutes. 4. Let cool completely, make a wrap or sandwich (I’m using avocado, spring mix, tomato, chicken and balsamic vinegar). Enjoy! 💛 . 📚✨ Elevate your keto journey with my brand new cookbook! 🥑Dive into a world of flavor and wellness with 500 mouthwatering keto recipes and an exclusive 8-week meal plan! 🌟 Whether you’re a seasoned keto enthusiast or just starting your low-carb adventure, this cookbook is your passport to delicious and wholesome meals. – 👩‍🍳 From breakfast to dinner, desserts to snacks, eac0h recipe is crafted to satisfy your taste buds and support your keto lifestyle. 🍽️ Fuel your body with the right ingredients and embrace a healthier, happier you! 🔥 Why wait? Click the link in my bio (@lowcarb.jiji ) to grab your copy now and embark on a culinary journey that combines taste and nutrition. 📲✨ – ❤️Follow us for more keto tips and recipes. – – • • • • • • • • ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ #ketogeniclife #ketosnacks #ketomeals #ketobreakfast #sugarfree #ketolove #ketofriendly #lowcarbfood #ketogeniclifestyle #ketojourney #ketoforbeginners #ketocarnivore #ketomom #lowcarb #intermittentfasting #ketomeal #lowcarblife #ketolife

