Ovo je recept za najzdraviju picu na svetu (foto)

View this post on Instagram

S O C C A ~ pizza 🍕 gluten-free & guilt free, indulge in this tasty and delicious recipe. If you’re reading this, get up go do some exercise, make a healthy choice for your body is speaking out. “Time to treat it the way it deserves” 💯 Recipe: – 1.5 cup of chickpea flour -1.5 cup of water -1 tsp salt – dash of pepper { Dough will be very runny, transfer onto pan in the oven at 450F for about 7-8 min until the edges are brown and crisp} . . . . . . . . . . . #socca #soccapizza #chickpeaflour #paleo #dairyfree #cleaneating #foodblogger #healthblogger #healthyliving #foodporn #foodgod #foodgasm #foodart #nutritious #foodie #instafood #veggies #eatyourgreens #kosher #glutenfree #protein #vegan #vegetarian #healthyfood #pizza