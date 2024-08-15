Ovu grešku sa belim lukom prave sve domaćice: Evo šta se radi sa ljuskom

Me and @laja love garlic so much! It is such a versatile vegetable which takes a long time to grow and it would be a shame to waste any part of it as even the skin it’s fully edible. GARLIC OIL AND CRISPY GARLIC 🧄 •1 cup x chopped garlic •2 cups x avocado oil or vegetable oil no olive oil STEP BY STEP 🥣 -in a pan heat the oil at fry temperature use a slice of garlic and put it in to see if the temperature is high enough to fry. -add the garlic and fry til golden -don’t over fry it as it’ll have a bitter burnt taste and will ruin the oil as well. -in a bowl drain the oil from the garlic . -store the oil in to a bottle -place the fried garlic on top of a muslin and let dry a bit from all the oil -store it in an airtight container up to one year . GARLIC SKIN POWDER: •onion peel •garlic peel •salt •pepper •paprika powder •chilly powder •optional flavours example: Mediterranean herbs, masala mix, chives & dill . STEP BY STEP: 🥣 – wash your peels together or separately depending on the quantity you have if you want 2 different powders. – tap them dry and place on a baking tray – bake at 160* for about 5 min keep an eye on it and make sure they nice and crispy when ready (turn off the oven and leave the door shut until dry). Alternatively, let the peel dry with the leftover heat inside your oven once you finish to cook (no energy use). – blend them until you have a fine powder. – add salt , pepper , paprika and chilly powder for a great fries potato seasoning or get creative using different mixed Mediterranean herbs or a masala mix . – the quantity depends on how much peels you have so taste the mix first to get the best result. #fyp #foryoupage #contentcreator #garlic #zerowaste #zerowastefood #homemadefood #zerowasteliving #easyrecipe #sustainability #healthyfood #recipe #asmrfood

