Ovu grešku sa belim lukom prave sve domaćice: Evo šta se radi sa ljuskom

Ovaj trik možete prilagoditi svojim ukusima.
Beli luk je nezaobilazan sastojak u kuhinji širom sveta, ali da li ste znali da ga ljuštite na pogrešan način? Prema tvrdnji jednog kuvara, postoji način da iskoristite svaki deo belog luka i smanjite količinu otpada hrane.
Ne bacajte ljusku belog luka
Alesandro, kuvar i urbani baštovan iz Londona, tvrdi da je „papirnata ljuska oko svakog čena belog luka „potpuno jestiva“. Dakle, ako ste je do sada bacali, pripremali ste beli luk na pogrešan način. Međutim, to ne znači da možete samo ubaciti cele čenove belog luka sa ljuskom u jelo. Alesandro je na TikToku podelio video u kojem je objasnio kako iskoristiti ljusku belog luka kako biste napravili ukusan začin koji je, prema rečima kuvara, fantastičan uz pomfrit.
Kako napraviti začin od ljuske belog luka
Proces je jednostavan. Potrebno je da operete ljuske belog luka i ljuske crnog luka ako ih imate – u čistoj vodi, a zatim ih osušite kuhinjskom krpom. Zatim stavite ljuske na pleh i pecite ih u rerni oko pet minuta na 160 stepeni. Kada postanu hrskave, izvadite ih iz rerne i sameljite u fini prah. Zatim, pomešajte samlevene ljuske sa solju, biberom, crvenom paprikom i ljutom tucanom paprikom kako biste završili domaći začin. Ovaj trik možete prilagoditi svojim ukusima, pa umesto crvene paprike i tucane paprike možete koristiti bilo koje kombinacije začina po vašem izboru.
Iskoristite ljuske belog luka za domaći bujon
Alesandro takođe savetuje da ljuske belog luka i kosti od mesa koje su preostale nakon pečenja iskoristite za pravljenje domaćeg bujona. Samo ubacite ljuske i kosti u šerpu sa začinima, biljem, povrćem i vodom, i ostavite da se krčka nekoliko sati pre nego što procedite bujon. Prema Alesandru, ovaj bujon može poslužiti kao osnova za supe i čorbe, a može se i zamrznuti za kasniju upotrebu.
Alesandrov video inspirisao je ljude da budu što manje rasipni u svojim kuhinjama.
– Ono što radite je neverovatno važno, hvala vam.
