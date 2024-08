Pravite li i vi ovu grešku prilikom kuvanja testenine?

Contrary to popular myth, adding oil into the water does not stop pasta from sticking together. It can prevent the sauce from sticking to the pasta. Since oil is less dense than water and is composed of hydrophobic molecules, it creates a layer across the top of the water. When the pasta is drained, it is poured through this oiled layer and leaves a fresh coat of oil on the pasta. Instead, add salt to the pasta water when it comes to the boil and before you add the pasta. The salt will be absorbed by the pasta as it cooks, enhancing the delicious flavour of the pasta. #pastatiktok #italianfood #italian #pasta #didyouknowfood

