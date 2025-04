Recept za jaje na oko čak 14 miliona ljudi oborio je s nogu, evo u čemu je caka

Recipe by @ graceelkus 5-minute feta fried eggs: you’ll thank me next time you’re hangry 🍳 This barely needs a recipe but here goes: Heat a small nonstick skillet over medium heat. Crumble in feta (~1.5 oz or 1/3 cup) around perimeter Immediately crack an egg into the center and season with black pepper and red pepper flakes (no need to add salt, the feta is plenty salty) Cover pan and cook, reducing heat if necessary, until white is set, yolk is still runny, and cheese is unbelievably crispy. Serve atop toast, with hash browns, or my personal favorite: in a charred tortilla with avocado and lime. Heavily inspired by @itsalislagle potato, egg, and cheese tacos, another weeknight staple 🧀 P.S.: this works with practically any hard cheese (think Parmesan frico!) and probably other crumbly ones, too You can oil the skillet, esp. if you’re not using nonstick, but I find the cheese gets crispier w/o #healthyfood #eggtacosforbreakfast #healthytacos

♬ original sound – Healthy All Day Long – Healthy All Day Long