Bajern deklasirao Čelzi, Barselona „preživela“ Napoli

Fudbaleri Bajerna ubedljivo su savladali Čelsi u Londonu 3:0 (0:0) u prvoj utakmici osmine finala Lige šampiona.

Robert Lewandowski has been directly involved in 12 Champions League goals this season:

Scores in the group stage, sets them up in the KO round.

Dvostruki strelac bio je Serž Gnabri, u 51. i 54. minutu, a upisao se i Robert Levandovski u 76. minutu.

6 – Serge Gnabry is the first player in Champions League history to score each of his first six goals in the competition all against sides from the same nation (4 v Tottenham, 2 v Chelsea). Gunner. #CHEBAY

Napoli i Barselona remizirali su 1:1 (1:0).

6 – Serge Gnabry has scored six goals in just two appearances in London for Bayern Munich, having scored none in nine appearances in London for Arsenal between 2012 and 2014. Capitalising. #CHEBAY

Domaćin je poveo preko Drisa Mertensa u 30, a izjednačio je Antoan Grizman u 57. minutu.

Mertens goal against Barcelona (1-0)

(1-0) pic.twitter.com/UGN0btMAjb — Last Goal (@goallinehere) February 25, 2020

Revanš mečevi na programu su 18. marta.