Bajern deklasirao Totenhem, Barselona „preživela“ Napoli

Fudbaleri Bajerna ubedljivo su savladali Čelsi u Londonu 3:0 (0:0) u prvoj utakmici osmine finala Lige šampiona.

Dvostruki strelac bio je Serž Gnabri, u 51. i 54. minutu, a upisao se i Robert Levandovski u 76. minutu.

Napoli i Barselona remizirali su 1:1 (1:0).

Domaćin je poveo preko Drisa Mertensa u 30, a izjednačio je Antoan Grizman u 57. minutu.

Revanš mečevi na programu su 18. marta.

