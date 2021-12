Đoković ipak ide u Australiju? Objavljen dokaz (foto)

Srpski teniser Novak Đoković će se, prema svemu sudeći, naredne sezone takmičiti na ATP kupu i Australijan openu, objavili su organizatori reprezentativnog takmičenja.

#Breaking: Men's tennis world #1 @DjokerNole has given his clearest hint yet he may be fully vaccinated and eligible to play in the Australian Open.

The Serbian 20-time major champion has committed to the ATP Cup teams event in Sydney, which begins on January 1. #ausopen pic.twitter.com/UKJGf6rWyC

— 10 News First Melbourne (@10NewsFirstMelb) December 7, 2021