Neviđena drama: Đoković sleteo u Melburn, vlasti odbile da mu izdaju vizu

Najbolji teniser sveta Novak Đoković sleteo je u Melburn, ali neočekivani problemi sa vizom odlažu njegov ulazak u Australiju, prenosi lokalni „Theage.com“.

BREAKING The Victorian government rejected a late-night request from Border Force to support the world No. 1’s visa hours before he landed in Melbourne after it was discovered that Djokovic’s team had submitted the wrong type of visa.#AusOpen #auspol … https://t.co/YzVKeJBfJO

— The Age (@theage) January 5, 2022