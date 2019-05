Novak na svoj 32. rođendan poslao najdivniju poruku (video)

Come celebrate my birthday with @novakfoundation! Join us to help build 1 more preschool this year 😃🥳👉🏼 https://bit.ly/2WgFOPH(Thank you for all the well wishes, let’s make the world a better place, together 🙏🏼) #BelieveinTheirDreams #NoleFam

Gepostet von Novak Djokovic am Mittwoch, 22. Mai 2019