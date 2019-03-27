Šok u Majamiju, Novak poveo pa izgubio od Bautiste-Aguta (video)

Najbolji teniser sveta Novak Đoković eliminisan je u osmini finala Mastersa u Majamiju, pošto je večeras izgubio od Španca Roberta Bautiste-Aguta 1:6, 7:5, 6:3.

Bautista Agut is just a horrible matchup right now for Djokovic.

He outsteadies him, and has the bigger raw power racquet head speed with the forehand.

Novak will hope not to see him on the clay. Serbian fans and others trying to will him to a comeback here #miamiopen pic.twitter.com/tWIzLYTGzu

— Andrew Jerell Jones (@sluggahjells) March 26, 2019