Šok u Majamiju, Novak poveo pa izgubio od Bautiste-Aguta (video)

Najbolji teniser sveta Novak Đoković eliminisan je u osmini finala Mastersa u Majamiju, pošto je večeras izgubio od Španca Roberta Bautiste-Aguta 1:6, 7:5, 6:3.

Naredni rival Agutu biće Amerikanac Džon Izner, koji je posle dva taj-brejka 7:6 (7:5), 7:6 (7:3) savladao Britanca Kajla Edmunda.

Masters u Majamiju igra se za nagradni fond od 7.972.535 dolara.

