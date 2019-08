Tipsarević objavio da završava igračku karijeru

View this post on Instagram

It has been a great 16 years.After a lot of soul searching and thinking what is important to me in this stage of my life and what does make me happy,I have decided to retire from professional tennis.I’m not gonna write a heart breaking speech(yet) where you will all cry 😁 since I have still some tennis left in me.Apart from US Open next week and several ATP tournaments,my last competition will the Davis Cup in Madrid.In the following years my main focus will be, my family,franchising our Tennis Academy and International coaching for several weeks per year.Thank you all for your ongoing support. Janko #keepdigging