10 mesta u Srbiji za koja mnogi nisu ni čuli (foto)

View this post on Instagram

As many of you asked, suggested, to show you the best parts of beautiful Serbia, here are some of the 💎 worth a visit. The best thing is that, it’s all unspoiled Nature, with little or no tourists around. Here you can se #rosomackilonci aka the small canyon formed around the Rosomaca river near #staraplanina The place is incredibly beautiful. While sitting here, you can feel the cold mountain river air, enjoy the pure nature sounds and peace of mind, rarely found in cities 😁😉 Photo @hiishiiphoto . . . . . . . . . . . #rsa_outdoors #rsa_naturepics #natgeosrbija #slikesrbije #srbijauslikama #instagramsrbija #prirodasrbije #upoznajsrbiju #visitserbia #myserbia #beautifulserbia#srbijainstagram #instasrbija #ig_serbia #upoznajsrbiju #mojasrbija#prirodasrbije #istrazisrbiju#srbija_u_slikama #vidisrbiju #seeserbia #sheisnotlost #roamnation #earthfocus #voyaged #hiishiixserbia