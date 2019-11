Svetsko čudo u Srbiji: Znate li šta su „okamenjeni svatovi“? (video, foto)

View this post on Instagram

We’ve arrived to our country no. 45 – Serbia 🇷🇸 which, unfortunately, is also our last stop on our great Balkan road trip 🚗 Now, we say unfortunately, but actually we are about ready to move on. We have had an amazing trip, but it’s getting a little bit repetitive. The countries here are not all that different (in terms of scenery) which, in hindsight, isn’t that surprising since they are all close neighbors 🤔 Sorry Serbia, for being the last one we visit!⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ This photo is taken on our first stop in the country – the so called Devils Town 👿 When we pulled up on the parking lot, Nick has a quick glance at his smart watch. It measured the altitude to…. you guessed it… 666 meters!⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Judging from the amount of people here (absolutely none) the place isn’t that popular. However, it was in fact the country’s nominee to the new 7 natural wonders of the world. We were a little bit disappointed ourselves, considering we drove 3 hours to get here and had to fight off huuuuge swarms of flies. But the rock formations sure look unique and have a cool legend!⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #balkan #serbia #djavolavaros #devilstown #europe #rockformations #seetheworld #explorer #adventure #travelmore #traveltheworld #travelinspiration #travelmotivation #traveladdict #travelblogger #natgeotravel #travelanddestinations #welivetoexplore #bucketlist #adventuretime #travelcouple #thedanishnomads #nomadicnetwork