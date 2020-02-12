Svi na svetu stare – osim Dženifer Eniston (foto)
Koliko god da se ponavlja mantra da su godine samo broj, pre ili kasnije, kod svakoga vreme počne da uzima danak. Tu i tamo se promoli neka bora da nas podseti da vreme neumitno prolazi. Naravno, ukoliko niste Dženifer Aniston.
"You can either be angry or be a martyr, or you can say, 'You’ve got lemons? Let’s make lemonade.'" Our March Issue cover star @jenniferaniston tells #SandraBullock how she's redefining success and why she can't be taken down. Tap the link in our bio for the full story. Photographed by @alique_studio and styled by @melzy917 for our March Issue.
U foto-editorijalu Intervju magazina, zvezda „Prijatelja” kao da nije ostarila ni dana od kada se na TV-u pojavila kao Rejčel Grin.
Mnogi će reći da je u pitanju „fotošop“ i „ispeglane“ fotografije, ali ne može se reći da u 51. godini ne izgleda odlično.
"I’d never had Jack Daniels until then, and I have not had a sip of it since." In our new March Issue, out soon, America's Sweethearts @jenniferaniston and #SandraBullock recall the first time they met. Tap the link in our bio for the full story. Photographed by @alique_studio and styled by @melzy917 for our March Issue.
Krajem januara Dženifer je ponovo dospela u žižu javnosti zbog srdačnog susreta sa Bredom Pitom na dodeli nagrada Udruženja filmskih glumaca u Los Anđelesu.
Just when you think you have @jenniferaniston figured out, she surprises you. As one of the few actors to seamlessly transition her superstardom from the small screen to the big one and back again, our March Issue cover star has remained a paparazzi magnet and the object of our fascination for half her life. But as she tells her friend and drinking buddy #SandraBullock, the truth is stranger than tabloids. Tap the link in our bio for the full story. Photographed by @alique_studio and styled by @melzy917 for our March Issue.
Tada su bivši supružnici pokazali da i dalje gaje dobre odnose, a mnogi su pomislili da je romantična veza Bred i Dženifer na pomolu.