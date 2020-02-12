U trendu

Svi na svetu stare – osim Dženifer Eniston (foto)

Koliko god da se ponavlja mantra da su godine samo broj, pre ili kasnije, kod svakoga vreme počne da uzima danak. Tu i tamo se promoli neka bora da nas podseti da vreme neumitno prolazi. Naravno, ukoliko niste Dženifer Aniston.

U foto-editorijalu Intervju magazina, zvezda „Prijatelja” kao da nije ostarila ni dana od kada se na TV-u pojavila kao Rejčel Grin.

Mnogi će reći da je u pitanju „fotošop“ i „ispeglane“ fotografije, ali ne može se reći da u 51. godini ne izgleda odlično.

Krajem januara Dženifer je ponovo dospela u žižu javnosti zbog srdačnog susreta sa Bredom Pitom na dodeli nagrada Udruženja filmskih glumaca u Los Anđelesu.

Tada su bivši supružnici pokazali da i dalje gaje dobre odnose, a mnogi su pomislili da je romantična veza Bred i Dženifer na pomolu.

