Da su živele danas, najpoznatije istorijske ličnosti bi izgledale ovako (foto)
Ako vas je zanimalo kako bi se neke od najvećih istorijskih ličnosti uklopile u današnje društvo, tu je odgovor.
I hope nobody here will get tired of my Anne Boleyn posts…she is my favorite historical figure so you may get quite a few 🙂 Many people asked me last time I posted Anne if I really thought her features (specifically her lips) were really that delicate – and I don’t think they were. Tudor portraiture often de-emphasized these features, so I modified my finished version to reflect what I think is probably her more likely appearance. Since it’s the holiday season, one of my favorite ghost stories is the story of Anne appearing underneath the great oak tree at Hever Castle, her childhood home, every Christmas day. Do you all have a favorite historic ghost story? Hope you all have a great holiday season! 🎄🎄
Beka Saladin je grafička dizajnerka koju od malih nogu fasciniraju istorija i arheologija. Kako bi ljudima danas približila istorijske događaje i osobe, odlučila je da iskoristi svoje veštine i prikaže kako bi ti ljudi izgledali da su živeli u naše doba.
– Prvi put sam to uradila s Anom Bolen. Htela sam da vidim kako bi izgledala kao jedna moderna, savremena žena. Zanimalo me je da li mogu da je oživim na osnovu nekoliko njenih bledih dvodimenzionalnih portreta koje imamo – rekla je Saladin za portal Bored Panda.
Početkom prošle godine pokrenula je Instagram stranicu na kojoj redovno objavljuje istorijske ličnosti u modernoj verziji i do sada je sakupila više od 30.000 pratilaca.
Evo nekih od njenih interperetacija
Kraljica Kleopatra
I’ve been resisting doing Cleopatra for some time, simply because there aren’t many reliable depictions of her, and most descriptions of her by historians were made after her death. However, I’ve gotten so many requests for her, I wanted to give you all what you’ve been asking for 🥰 . . The closest thing we have are Roman busts from the first century BCE, around the time that Cleopatra would have been visiting Rome. I chose to base my recreation off of the Berlin Bust of Cleopatra, which was thought to have been created around 46-44 BCE. I chose this bust because most of the depictions of her include common features – a strong nose, full lips, and small chin. It’s also hard to tell what her skin & hair colors were – most descriptions describe her as dark haired and “honey-skinned”, but some even say she was a redhead. Consider this my “Artist’s Rendition” of a way that she could have possibly looked. Bottom line, Cleopatra was an amazing woman. She was intelligent, witty, spoke several languages, and was incredibly skilled in diplomacy. I really enjoyed learning more about her during research for this recreation! . . Further Research & Reading about her looks: . Encyclopedia Britannica article on what Cleopatra looked like: https://www.britannica.com/story/what-did-cleopatra-look-like . Some other reconstructions of Cleopatra: https://mysticalraven.com/art/11764/scientists-reveal-what-cleopatra-really-looked-like . Ancient Egyptian Mummy Genome article: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5459999/ . Wikipedia entry on the Egyptian Race Controversy: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ancient_Egyptian_race_controversy . . . #Cleopatra #AncientEgypt #Sculpture #MarkAntony #JuliusCaesar #Photoshop #RoyalFamily #History #Royalty #EuropeanArt #EuropeanHistory #Drawing #GraphicDesign #HistoryMemes #Portrait #ArtRestoration #DigitalArt #ArtOnInstagram #HistoryNerd
Kraljica Marija Antoaneta
Kraljica Elizabeta I
Kraljica Nefretiti
Throwback to the stunning Queen Nefertiti. . . . This bust of Nefertiti (believed to have been sculpted during her lifetime) is famous for its grace and beauty. Nefertiti lived from approximately 1370 – 1330 BC. She was an Egyptian queen and the wife of Akhenaten, an Egyptian Pharaoh. Akhenaten is famous for his attempt to transition Egypt into a monotheistic society (worshipping only the sun god, Aten), instead of a polytheistic one.
Car Kaligula
Julije Cezar
Napoleon
Did you know that Napoleon was most likely 5'7"? That's taller than King Louis XIV. Some say his perceived smaller stature was due to him looking small in comparison to his huge accomplishments. Others say it there was an error when translating his true height from French to English. Who do you think he looks like here? Original portrait by Jacques-Louis David.
Anastazija Romanov
The Grand Duchess Anastasia Romanov . . . . #grandduchessanastasia #anastasiaromanov #1918 #bolshevikrevolution #photoshop #history #graphicdesign #historynow #historycometolife #russianhistory #royalfamily #romanovs #russianroyals #russianroyalfamily #anastasia #princessanastasia #royaltynow #royals #colorization
Benjamin Franklin