Došla je ovako obučena na let i odmah su je upozorili: ‘Pokrij se ili napusti avion’ (foto)

Avio-kompanija Tomas Kuk erlajns (Thomas Cook Airlines) zatražila je izvinjenje od dvadesetjednogodišnje Emili O’Konor koju je kabinsko osoblje zamolilo da napusti avion zbog odeće koju je nosila.

Flying from Bham to Tenerife, Thomas Cook told me that they were going to remove me from the flight if I didn’t “cover up” as I was “causing offence” and was “inappropriate”. They had 4 flight staff around me to get my luggage to take me off the plane. pic.twitter.com/r28nvSYaoY

— Emily O'Connor (@emroseoconnor) March 12, 2019