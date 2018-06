Fijasko decenije: Nastavnik likovnog restauracijom uništio skulpturu iz 16. veka (video, foto)

The restorer's curse strikes again! An attempt to freshen up a painted wooden effigy of St George that adorns a chapel in the Spanish town of Estella has left the knight with a rosy pink face and a bold, red-and-grey suit of armour in a feat of restoration that has prompted comparisons with the infamous “Ecce Homo Monkey Christ” and exasperated the mayor. Photograph: ArtUs Restauración Patrimonio

