Fotograf u podzemnoj stanici snimio tuču dva miša (foto)
Fotograf Sem Rouli snimio je neverovatnu sliku miševa koji, kako se čini, učestvuju u smrtnoj borbi.
Found this online titled “two mice fighting” but the more I look at it, the more I think there’s a hidden and dramatic story here pic.twitter.com/UZwVw7oeCR
— Northern Sparrow (@NorthernSprw) January 31, 2020
Fotografija, koja je oduševila javnost, deo je Prirodno-istorijskog muzeja u londonskom takmičenju za Fotografa godine, a svrstana je među kategoriju divlji život.
Snimljena je u londonskom podzemnom tunelu, a nazvana je “Station Squabble”, odnosno “Svađa na stanici”.