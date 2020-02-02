U trendu

Fotograf u podzemnoj stanici snimio tuču dva miša (foto)

A. J.

Fotograf Sem Rouli snimio je neverovatnu sliku miševa koji, kako se čini, učestvuju u smrtnoj borbi.

Fotografija, koja je oduševila javnost, deo je Prirodno-istorijskog muzeja u londonskom takmičenju za Fotografa godine, a svrstana je među kategoriju divlji život.

Snimljena je u londonskom podzemnom tunelu, a nazvana je “Station Squabble”, odnosno “Svađa na stanici”.

