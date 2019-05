Jedina na svetu: Prva fotografija izuzetno retke životinjske vrste (foto)

Kamere postavljene u prašumi kineskog prirodnog rezervata „Volong“ u Sečuanu snimile su jedinu poznatu džinovsku albino pandu.

You are looking at the first-ever photo of a WHITE giant panda in the world. This #panda was spotted by a surveillance camera at a natural reserve in SW China's Sichuan in April. Scientists believe the color change is a result of albino and the panda is in good health. pic.twitter.com/KWBr4Fl6TD

— People's Daily, China (@PDChina) May 25, 2019