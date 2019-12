Kakav lik: ispekao pečenje u vrelom – automobilu (video)

Car pork roast

Who needs a slow cooker when you've got an old Datsun Sunny!Stu Pengelly successfully cooked a 1.5kg pork roast in his car on Friday as the temperature in Perth nudged 40°C. ☀️🐖🚗He said the temperature in the car reached 81°C in the heat of the day and after 10 hours cooking, the roast was done and ready to eat.Mr Pengilley said his experiment showed how dangerous it was to leave childen and pets alone in hot cars.

Gepostet von ABC Great Southern am Sonntag, 15. Dezember 2019