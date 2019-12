Mladoženja zamolio goste da ustanu, usledila JEZIVA ISTINA o mladi (video)

Donegal man tells shocking wedding story on Graham Norton show

VIDEO: A man who introduced himself as Sean from Donegal appeared on Graham Norton’s famous red chair last night to recount a hilarious tale of a friend’s wedding.Graham Norton’s red chair is where people take a seat and recount a bizarre tale. If Graham likes their story, he allows them to walk out, however if he didn’t find the tale up to scratch, he presses a huge red button sending the guest flying backwards off the chair!Sean said that while at a friend’s wedding, the groom got up to make a speech.During the speech, he asked everyone in the room to stand. He then asked all of his guests to turn over their red plate, and asked all those without a red dot at the bottom of the plate to sit back down – eight men were left standing.The groom revealed that he knew his new bride had slept with the eight men during their engagement, and then announced that he wants an annulment before walking out of the room.Are you Sean? We’d love to hear from you!

