Obratite pažnju: Ako uradite ovu 1 bezazlenu stvar u Grčkoj možete da zaradite i batine!

Greek gestures #2: MoutzaThis is the most traditional gesture of insult among Greeks, it stands for something like “curse you” or “you’re an asshole”. To give a moutza to someone you need to extend all fingers of one hand and to move the palm in a fast, aggressive manner towards the unlucky person who excited your anger. Here you see the more offensive version: you use both hands and the palm of the one hand hits against the back of the other while both move towards the recipient. When among Greeks, take care how you signal the number 5: do not overextend the fingers, and better keep the palm facing yourself rather than the person you’re talking to, to avoid confusion 😊.

