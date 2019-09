Otišao da snimi talase, zabeležio jeziv prizor (foto, video)

Džo Mault otišao je na Kejp Kod sa namerom da snimi surfere koji jašu po talasima, ali je zabeležio jedan stravičan prizor.

Incredible image of a white shark swimming by a surfer off Nauset Beach this morning. This is a good reminder that white shark activity is still at it's peak off the coast of Cape Cod through October.

Photo credit: Joe Mault / Orleans Camera pic.twitter.com/n7Ilo9UL3g

— Atlantic White Shark Conservancy (@A_WhiteShark) September 20, 2019