Preterala sa kremom, pa postala „žena-GUŠTER“ (foto, video)
Zbog ekcema, problema s kožom, od pete godine je koristila kreme sa kortikosteroidima. Sada ima 28. godina, a prošle godine je saznala da izazivaju zavisnost pa je prestala da ih koristi, a onda je usledio horor: umor, mučnine, nagli gubitak težine, zaboravnost, zbunjenost.
Luis King iz britanskog Hampšira morala je zbog nesnosnih bolova i stalnog krvarenja kože da napusti posao i sad se o njoj brinu roditelji, piše Daily Mail.
„Volela sam steroide jer su mi pomagali kad sam imala bolove, ali sad ih mrzim jer su me pretvorili u ovo. Celo lice mi se ljušti, osećam se kao žena-gušter“, požalila se.
„Moj seksualni život je nepostojeći. Bolest je veliki teret meni i mom dečku Brendonu. On je strpljiv, ali gotovo da ne možemo imati fizički kontakt, čak ni poljubac“, ispričala je Luis.
„Lako je navući se na kremu sa steroidima jer daje dobre rezultate, ali ne rešava problem, samo je potrebna sve jača i jača doza. Skidanje sa nje je bilo najteže što sam ikada doživela. To je ostavilo grozne posledice na sve u mom životu. Da su moji roditelji znali ovo što ja sad znam, nikad me ne bi mazali tom kremom“, kaže.
Vremenom joj se stanje kože pogoršalo i ekcem i ljuštenje kože proširili su se po licu i telu. Lekari su joj i dalje prepisivali sve veće doze kreme sa steroidima.
Posumnjala je da joj ta krema samo pogoršava stanje, pa je 2018. u potpunosti prestala da je koristi. Borila se s brojnim simptomima nakon prestanka korišćenja, a stanje joj se još više pogoršalo. Ipak je ne koristi…
(Daily Mail)