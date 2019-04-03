Preterala sa kremom, pa postala „žena-GUŠTER“ (foto, video)

View this post on Instagram

Day 80: now this is a story, all about how.. my life got flipped-turned upside down… . Not long ago I would take the piss out of anyone who posted about going through a ‘journey’. I just found the whole instagram Journey thing to be hipster, patronising and annoying. In fact, I just couldn’t relate. Journeys & battles in life break us down and allow a restart. Ditching topical steroids and going through a brutal withdrawal (like so many of you) was like pressing my own restart button. . I’ve been through a couple of hardships in my life but nothing like this. I grew up in a very stable home and always felt loved by two unbelievable parents. My brother James and I moved around a lot as kids and this just made us stronger. However, I was often the ‘new girl’. This lead to some pretty severe social anxiety/depression in my twenties. To be fair, it was probably a combination of a chemical in-balance, unresolved childhood social awkwardness & too much partying (opps). . Little did I know that the depression I had suffered at 21 would be holding me up during TSW. The strength I built during that time is now part of my make up. To come out the other side of depression to see in colour again just solidifies the fact that there will be a beautiful life after TSW. Life goes on, after all. . Life teaches you a million lessons, every single fucking day, you just don’t know when the test will be… . TSW, you reminded the chick who thought she was weak as fuck, that in fact she is a motherfucking warrior and always was. A 360 degree view is all she needed to see it. Fucking hipster! 😉 . Now let me extend this to you, TSW sufferer… what you are going through right now; the pain/the discomfort/the fear/the fact you have to live on – I promise this will stay with you forever, in a positive way. The strength you have found or created during this period will be the hand pulling you up through trials & tribulations in years to come. 🌸