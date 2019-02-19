Putuje potpuno GOLA, nemojte se šokirati ako je sretnete (foto)
Rejčel Ficpatrik iz Australije ima neobičnu pasiju – voli da putuje svetom. Ne bi to bilo ništa neobično da to ne radi potpuno gola.
Kako kaže, sve je počelo 2016. godine, kada je trebalo da se uda ali ju je čovek njenog života iznenada ostavio.
Ona nije dozvolila da se njen život raspadne, pa se prijavila za učešće u „Spartanskoj trci“, takmičenju u kojem ide kroz ogromno blato i savladava izvesne prepreke. Upravo tu ih je jedna grupa žena nagovorila da nastupe goli.
“Bila sam uplašena, ali sam rekla sebi da to moram da uradim“, rekla je i dodala da je tada shvatila koliko se oslobodila.
Iako je odrasla u konzervativnoj porodici, odlučila je da na putovanja više neće nositi odeću, a i mnogi njeni prijatelji učestvuju sa njom u tome.
Volela bi da je cela Australija gola i da se ljudi, počev od članova porodice, konačno oslobode.
(B92)