Putuje potpuno GOLA, nemojte se šokirati ako je sretnete (foto)

There's no statute of limitations on starting over. Re-invent yourself every day. Be the girl who walks barefoot and listens to the blues. Tomorrow, wear a trench coat and speak fierce truths. Be a Phoenix. Be ashes. Burn down. Resurrect. Let go of the idea that you must always be who you have always been. Live wild. Live free ❤