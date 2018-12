Smršala preko 100 kg, sada izgledala NEVEROVATNO (video)

View this post on Instagram

Before and after… Thankful for all the love and support around the world. Thanks for sharing my story and for the messages. The importance is to make choices that go with your values and out of self love….I am much more than my size! I am a proud Latina who wants to inspire and contribute …. I want to make a difference in this world and it starts with taking responsibilty for my life ❤️️ #latina #strength #faith #inspire