Stručnjaci izabrali: Ove žene imaju najbolje noge na Instagramu (foto)
Iako o ukusima ne treba raspravljati, svedoci smo brojnih lista onih najboljih i najlepših.
Ovog puta fitnes instruktori birali su koje žene imaju najbolje noge na društvenoj mreži Instagram.
Dok ima onih koji vole „jače“ i mišićavije noge, ima onih koji vole duge i vitke. Instruktori su ovog puta u razmatranje uzeli one one mišićavije, prenosi portal Muscleandfitness.
Ovaj deo tela rasplamsava maštu kod jačeg pola, a leto je pravo doba da se one pokažu. Međutim, dok mnoge žene uvek nađu neku zamerku na svom telu, te male nesavršenosti, treba naglasiti, uglavnom samo one vide.
Ovo je 5 najlepših:
it’s been a while! i needed a break so I took one. (longer than expected, but hi I’m back now). 👋🏼❤️. . the world has felt heavy lately. I wanted to run away from reality. everything is different and it happened v quickly. 😣💔 . …so I went wandering. . but as much as we wish to reminisce about the old world, we have to start romanticizing the present.🌹 . surrendering to what is right now reminds us to enjoy the simple things. and there’s a whole lot of beauty, magic+ joy in all the simple things. 🍃☀️🌊🏄🏽♀️🌸 . feelin’ recharged, connected and ready now to begin again—stronger #fromtheinsideout. 💗💗💗
weelllpppp this entire situation sucks 🦠 don't get me wrong, I am BEYOND grateful to live in a beautiful home where I feel happy, safe, and have everything I could ever need and I am even more grateful to be able to continue to work from home but man do I miss normal life 🙏🏼 Life WILL get back to normal and we will hopefully never take all that we have in this life for granted again. BUT the only way life will get back to normal is if we follow the rules 🙃 STAY HOME (unless you are an essential employee.) the sooner we all quarantine, the sooner this can be controlled, and the sooner we can get back to our amazing lives. until then, I really made a promise to myself to come out of all this a better person. all I can control is my mindset and how i react. two goals of mine through this are to save money, which is incredibly easy rn without going out to eat, etc and to come out of this fitter and healthier than before. I find working out at home boring and have near no motivation to do so but let's remember how we take for granted all the things we have in normal life. I am sure as hell not taking for granted that I am healthy and able to move my body. Working out at home truly sucks, I literally hate it LOL but sitting on the couch an extra hour a day wouldn't leave me in a better position then when we entered this whole thing. Moving my body through normal workouts and outdoor runs has been super beneficial to my mental state and I think without it I would actually go stir crazy 😅 pick a small goal or two so that you come out of all this better than you were 🤗 I just wanted to announce again that I will be releasing Train Like Me AT HOME on Sunday 💪🏼💪🏼 I wanted this plan to come out last week but I am not 100% done with it and I wouldn't release something that isn't perfect so I wanted to offer everyone the first week completely free. All you need to do is DM me and I will send you the first week of workouts whether you plan on purchasing the plan or not. I just want y'all to get up and move your body, follow this plan for motivation and structure, and get a bomb ass workout. Okie that is all, pls stay safe ❤️❤️ #day10 #stayhome
This Tuesday 8/11, I go LIVE on @amazonlive again! Leading you through a Cardio Crusher routine that will torch calories and leave you feeling like a million bucks! We can smile through it together 😉 WHAT: Lita’s Cardio Crusher Workout WHERE: Amazon LIVE @amazonlive WHEN: Tuesday, 8/11 TIME: 10AM PT/12PM CT/1PM ET EQUIPMENT: Yoga mat, Light dumbbells (optional). LINK: Will share tomorrow, stay tuned! Mauve Shorts: @thickathleticsapparel #LIVEworkouts #followthelita #amazonlive #movingseamlessly
Hi ❤️ here’s a BODYWEIGHT-ONLY, EMOM workout. This will only take you 35min and you can do it in the comfort of your own home. That calls for NO EXCUSES 😈👏🏼 EMOM = every minute on the minute. Start the timer, do your reps, and whatever time you have left in the minute is your rest time. Minute 1️⃣ Donkey Kicks: 25 sec each side Minute 2️⃣ Jump Squats with 3 Pulses: 40 sec Minute 3️⃣ Alt. Jump Lunges (stay low, hands behind head): 40 sec Minute 4️⃣ Reverse Lunge (stay low): 20 sec on left and 20 sec on right Minute 5️⃣ Burpee to 3 Mt Climbers: 40 sec Minute 6️⃣ Oblique Leg Raise to knee to chest: 20 sec each side Minute 7️⃣ Crunches: 45 sec **REPEAT 5x for a total of 35min** Outfit @balanceathletica 🔥🔥🔥
