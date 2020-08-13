Stručnjaci izabrali: Ove žene imaju najbolje noge na Instagramu (foto)

View this post on Instagram

it’s been a while! i needed a break so I took one. (longer than expected, but hi I’m back now). 👋🏼❤️. . the world has felt heavy lately. I wanted to run away from reality. everything is different and it happened v quickly. 😣💔 . …so I went wandering. . but as much as we wish to reminisce about the old world, we have to start romanticizing the present.🌹 . surrendering to what is right now reminds us to enjoy the simple things. and there’s a whole lot of beauty, magic+ joy in all the simple things. 🍃☀️🌊🏄🏽‍♀️🌸 . feelin’ recharged, connected and ready now to begin again—stronger #fromtheinsideout. 💗💗💗