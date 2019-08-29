Vruća plesačica: Nastupala u klubu i zapalila sve, bukvalno (foto)

View this post on Instagram

I’ve overcome many adversities over the last 15 months. I survived domestic violence, drug addiction, debilitating grief and essentially hit rock bottom. Since then I have pulled myself from the deep recesses of hell and maintained sobriety for 14 months. I am now happy, healthy and studying my masters to help others still trapped. For me, fire dancing is a symbol of resilience! It took a level of strength I never knew I had to survive, I feel that strength when I watch the flames dance, with such a captivating intensity. Next week, I hope to bring that passion to the Crazy Horse stage! I hope to tell the audience a story, my story and the story of so many women and men, still suffering in silence. I hope I can ignite the spark for victims still suffering and remind them, every moment you breathe.. YOU ARE A SURVIVOR! #missnudesa #missnudeaustralia2020 #mentalhealthawareness #SURVIVOR