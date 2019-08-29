Vruća plesačica: Nastupala u klubu i zapalila sve, bukvalno (foto)
Striptiz klub ‘Crazy Horse’ u Adelaidi na jugu Australije. Takmičenje za Miss Nude Australia dostiglo je vrhunac. Na scenu je izašla Harley Van Dangerfield i – zapalila sve.
I’ve overcome many adversities over the last 15 months. I survived domestic violence, drug addiction, debilitating grief and essentially hit rock bottom. Since then I have pulled myself from the deep recesses of hell and maintained sobriety for 14 months. I am now happy, healthy and studying my masters to help others still trapped. For me, fire dancing is a symbol of resilience! It took a level of strength I never knew I had to survive, I feel that strength when I watch the flames dance, with such a captivating intensity. Next week, I hope to bring that passion to the Crazy Horse stage! I hope to tell the audience a story, my story and the story of so many women and men, still suffering in silence. I hope I can ignite the spark for victims still suffering and remind them, every moment you breathe.. YOU ARE A SURVIVOR! #missnudesa #missnudeaustralia2020 #mentalhealthawareness #SURVIVOR
Deo njenog performansa bila je vatra koja je zahvatila zavese i deo pozornice pa su morali evakuisati sve iz kluba. Vatrogasci su stigli brzo i ugasili požar, niko nije povređen, ali je načinjena materijalna šteta, prenose mediji.
Gospođica Van Dangerfield kojoj i samo prezime govori da bi uz njene nastupe trebalo iznajmiti dodatno osiguranje, diskvalifikovana je s takmičenja. Inače se bavi ovakvim tipom plesa, koji je popraćen uz vatrene efekte.
Ovaj put nešto je pošlo po zlu.
– Jao, tako mi je žao. Bilo je slučajno. Izvinjavam se svima u klubu. Službeno su me diskvalifikovali, puno sreće ostalim takmičarima – objavila je plesačica na Instagramu.