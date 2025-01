Budite oprezni kada podgrevate hranu od Božića: Evo zašto je opasna po zdravlje

COULD REHEATING YOUR MEALS BE CAUSING BLOAT + PAIN? Resistant starch (RS) is slowly fermented in the large intestine. There are multiple types of RS; the ones in reheated foods are called type 3. RS is a type of fibre that acts as food for the gut bacteria in our large intestine. This is otherwise called a prebiotic, we can think of this as energy for our bacteria. Here they get fermented, releasing beneficial short chain fatty acids which promote a healthy gut and promote various other health markers. Because RS is slowly fermented, meaning that eating them consistently throughout the day may cause a build up, influencing some gut symptoms. Some people may be able to tolerate less than others, and others may be fine. It’s just one thing to consider in the wider context of diet and lifestyle factors. If this sounds familiar, it is best to work with a dietitian who can double check this is the right intervention for you and ensure your diet is nutritionally adequate whilst carrying out any changes. Reducing RS should only be to tolerance levels, not a complete elimination! Hit up my DMs if you want to work with me to improve your gut symptoms 📥 #guthealth #guthealth #mealplanning #bloating #bloatingtips #ibs #ibstok #lowfodmap

