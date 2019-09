Biće HIT JESENI: Ovoj frizuri niko neće odoleti (foto)

View this post on Instagram

This pretty brunette was ready for some BALAYAGE!! I’ve been doing a dark level 3 base and melting into level 5 ends for the past year or more…always using a Demi permanent color but needless to say, this hair was not natural anymore so I wasn’t sure how much lift I would get using the Balayage method of hilighting. It was a totally happy foil-pull moment when I saw how many levels of lift my @schwarzkopfusa Premium Clay Lightener gave us!! . . . . . . #blondme#blondmeclay#schwarzkopfusa#thebtcteam#behindthechair#lob#lobhaircut#texturedlob#balayage#brunettebalayage#brunette#blonde#shorthair#shorthaircut#shorthairstyles#haircut#haircolor#hairinspo#hairofinstagram#hairenvy @schwarzkopfusa @thebtcteam @behindthechair_com