Kako Eva Mendez neguje kožu (foto)

View this post on Instagram

Hola chicas y chicos. This was the final shot chosen from yesterday’s behind the scenes post from my @nyandcompany photo shoot for our new collection.⠀ It takes a village so I want to give credit where credit its due…⠀ ⠀ Photographer -@diegouchitel⠀ Make up -@genevieveherr⠀ Hair -@giannandreahair⠀ Med Facial- @marianalvergara⠀ Wardobe-@mossovskaya⠀ Hair color -@the_brownsisters_yb⠀ Catering -@electricavenuechef⠀ Manicure -@ashlie_johnson⠀ Social Content -@isamaravery⠀ ⠀ Hope everyone is safe and well today. Sending so much love out there to you guys❤