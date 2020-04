Nije prala kosu 3 nedelje, rezultat je impresionirao (foto)

View this post on Instagram

NO POO METHOD: WHAT? very simply, stop shampooing, conditioning and faffing with your mop! I'm on day 7 and it seems to be working already! HOW? Each day I have rinsed my hair with only water. On day 6 I added some bicarb to the crown and rinsed off. WHY? (nopoomethod.com) The idea very basically is that we constantly strip our hair of natural oils and so it then over compensates and the vicious cycle continues. I am effectively retraining my scalp! ANY ISSUES? Not so far, each day it feels better. It's thicker and doesn't smell and considering it's been a week I think it looks fine. Added bonus is my showers are 2-4 minutes long now!