Slavna manekenka otkrila sjajan trik za prekrivanje celulita (foto)

I thought I needed to drop 30 pounds. I thought I had to look the same. Then the ice cream called my name. Yep, all flavors. From Butter Pecan to Matcha to Coffee. I love me some ice cream and I just couldn’t say no to it when I heard it calling. “TyTy, Come eat me…” from my mom’s freezer. So, this is me in @si_swimsuit today. Ice Screaming from mountain tops, “Screw cookie cutter beauty!” Yes, we should exercise. Stay healthy. Take our vitamins. But sometimes we can give ourselves permission to work out with a scoop of frozen deliciousness in our hands. 🍦 #BanX