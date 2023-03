Oslobodite se upornog kašlja uz pomoć jedne obične kašike! (VIDEO)

Gua sha/scraping therapy 🥄 is one of the oldest tools in Chinese medicine and culture. It helps decrease inflammation and regulate oxygen exchange in the lungs. Try this technique to help you breathe better. #asthma #anxietytips #anxietyrelief #breathe #breathingtreatments #respiratoryinfection #sorethroat #remedy #diy #tutorial #sinusrelief #congestion #learnontiktok #TikTokTaughtMe #TikTokPartner

♬ SUMMER ROADS – DAN GODLIN