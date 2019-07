Šokirala se: Pila vino i otkrila da ima karcinom

View this post on Instagram

This photo brings back all sorts of emotions to me! 🌊 • • This Barcelona trip was the one my sister @elyssiagill and dad organised straight after my diagnosis that I had cancer and before I started chemo. It was my little ‘you’ve got this, let’s make some lovely little memories before you start this cancer treatment journey, get some vitamin D in you!’ breakaway. • • 3 months later and I’m the same girly but this one is on her last chemo round, stronger than before and doesn’t have 2 cancer bumps in her 🙏🏼 • I can’t wait for round 4 chemo to be over, to ring the bell and to go away again ✈️ & make more memories, I think it’ll feel like 2019 has just begun for me 🥰☀️ ❤️