Urnebesno i zastrašujuće: Kako izgleda kada Amerikanci prvi put voze kružnim tokom

ROUNDABOUT US-60/KY-801

A video on how NOT to use the new mini-roundabout at US-60/KY-801 on the Bath-Rowan county line; here is some information on how to use one correctly: SINGLE LANE ROUNDABOUT INSTRUCTIONS-Watch for the yellow “roundabout ahead” sign, then reduce your speed on approach.-Be on the lookout for pedestrians and bicyclists.-Look LEFT, and if you see traffic in the roundabout, yield.-When you see a break in the traffic, you can safely enter the circle turning RIGHT.-Drive around the roundabout until you get to your exit.-Use your turn signal, watch for other cars, and exit safely.Learn more about mini-roundabouts, the US 60-KY 801 project, and other innovative intersections on KYTC's website at: https://transportation.ky.gov/DistrictNine/Pages/Intersections.aspx

Posted by Walker Construction on Saturday, April 24, 2021