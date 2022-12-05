Urnebesno i zastrašujuće: Kako izgleda kada Amerikanci prvi put voze kružnim tokom
Snimci iz vazduha pružili su jedinstven uvid u haos koji je nastao kada je postavljena prvi kružni tok u okrugu Rovan u Kentakiju.
A video on how NOT to use the new mini-roundabout at US-60/KY-801 on the Bath-Rowan county line; here is some information on how to use one correctly: SINGLE LANE ROUNDABOUT INSTRUCTIONS-Watch for the yellow “roundabout ahead” sign, then reduce your speed on approach.-Be on the lookout for pedestrians and bicyclists.-Look LEFT, and if you see traffic in the roundabout, yield.-When you see a break in the traffic, you can safely enter the circle turning RIGHT.-Drive around the roundabout until you get to your exit.-Use your turn signal, watch for other cars, and exit safely.Learn more about mini-roundabouts, the US 60-KY 801 project, and other innovative intersections on KYTC's website at: https://transportation.ky.gov/DistrictNine/Pages/Intersections.aspx
Posted by Walker Construction on Saturday, April 24, 2021
Ispostavilo se da mi Evropljani imamo kružne tokove svuda, a oni nisu toliko česti u Americi, pa prvi pokušaji nekih vozača da se suoče sa jednom nisu prošli baš najbolje.
