Mali div: Beba rođena sa skoro sedam kilograma, doktori u šoku (foto)

How much did your baby weight at birth? Meet the Medlock's whom just welcomed their baby son #AliJamesMedlock to the world on December 12, 2018. He was weighed in at 12 (TWELVE) POUNDS! Their first child was a daughter whom is now 2 years old and she weighed 10 (TEN) POUNDS. Jennifer and Eric are school Teachers and if you have any idea of what classroom Managememr and preparation is like it may force you into unhealthy eating. But teaching is one of the worlds most honorable professions. I personally and professionally love it. But the parents being obese may be some of the reason why the baby has much more room for growth. Although Ali's blood chemistry levels were elevated he spent a couple days in the hospital and was deemed just fine to go home. We wish this incredible family the best! Happy holidays and congrats on your baby big son Ali!