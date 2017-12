Poznati su i ove godine deci davali potpuno suluda imena

Our first family #christmascard with @gunnerpratt ! I have been dreaming about this day for years! Thank you God for answering my prayers! All I want for Christmas is you my baby! Miracle baby! #babysfirstchristmas 📷: @oxanaalexphotography 👼🏼💫❄️🎶🎄💙🎅🙌🏻

A post shared by heidipratt (@heidipratt) on Dec 17, 2017 at 8:05pm PST