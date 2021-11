Roditelji objavili užasan snimak: Dadilja na silu pokušava da nahrani njihovog sina

Laura and I had to make a tough decision this past month to bring a nanny into our home to care for our kids a couple days a week while we worked on the bar in washington. Last night we turned on our cameras in our home while on a break and ran out of the bar to get home. This was being watched by us live and only a SMALL clip of the 2 HOURS she spent doing this to our son. We are heartbroken for our son and furious that this happened. We are taking appropriate actions upon this matter and will not stand for this happening to our baby or anyone else's babies. The nanny in this videos name is Lauren Rowe. We tried to report her on care.com but cant find her now. She is local to new bern and promotes her nanny/sitting/swim lesson services for children on mom pages and yardsale sites.

Posted by Max Oglesby on Wednesday, October 27, 2021