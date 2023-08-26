Terapeut podelio 3 znaka koji otkrivaju toksičnog roditelja

Did you grow up with a toxic parent? Here are 3 signs 👆 In a toxic parenting relationship, the child’s emotional needs are often unmet because the toxic parent is preoccupied with meeting their own needs. The child is then responsible for meeting not only their own needs but also the needs of their parents. Some toxic parents may create an enmeshed relationship with their children, treating them more like a confidant than a child. 👪 In healthy families, the parent prioritises their child’s needs and desires. They encourage their child’s independence and autonomy while providing a safe and nurturing environment. A caring parent sets appropriate and flexible boundaries that respect individuality and separateness. A toxic parent is self-absorbed and often lacks the empathy to raise a child. Toxic parents control their children through coercion and emotional abuse. Their control negatively impacts the psychological development of their children, including their emotions, behaviours, and attitudes. Your trauma isn’t your fault, but your healing is your responsibility. 👉🏻Pre-order my new book It’s Not Your Fault: Why childhood trauma shapes you and how to break free. Visit http://alexhoward.com/its-not-your-fault (the 🔗 is also available in my b!o). This book includes tools and strategies that you can put into action immediately to heal the impacts of your childhood trauma. 🎁 Once you buy the book, go to http://alexhoward.com/its-not-your-fault and register your order number. I have 5 bonus gifts I’m giving to you for FREE to thank you for purchasing this book (including LIFETIME ACCESS to my very popular Decode Your Trauma, Decode Your Nervous System and Decode Your Fatigue 5 day series) Click the 🔗 in my b!o to pre-order your copy now! . . #childhoodtrauma #childhoodtraumahealing #toxicparent #toxicparenting #narcissisticparent #gaslightingparents #toxicrelationships

