Terapeut podelio 3 znaka koji otkrivaju toksičnog roditelja
Aleks Haurd je terapeut i autor literature koja se prvenstveno bavi traumama iz detinjstva. Kako je objavio u nedavnom videu na TikToku, u svojoj praksi sve češće susreće odrasle ljude koji često nisu ni svesni da su imali toksične roditelje. Pritom objašnjava da postoje određeni znakovi zahvaljujući kojima možemo prepoznati da se radi o roditelju koji se ponaša na toksičan način.
Did you grow up with a toxic parent? Here are 3 signs 👆 In a toxic parenting relationship, the child's emotional needs are often unmet because the toxic parent is preoccupied with meeting their own needs. The child is then responsible for meeting not only their own needs but also the needs of their parents. Some toxic parents may create an enmeshed relationship with their children, treating them more like a confidant than a child. 👪 In healthy families, the parent prioritises their child's needs and desires. They encourage their child's independence and autonomy while providing a safe and nurturing environment. A caring parent sets appropriate and flexible boundaries that respect individuality and separateness. A toxic parent is self-absorbed and often lacks the empathy to raise a child. Toxic parents control their children through coercion and emotional abuse. Their control negatively impacts the psychological development of their children, including their emotions, behaviours, and attitudes.
Dr. Hauard navodi da je najveći pokazatelj da je roditelj toksičan stalna potreba da se sve vrti oko njega i njegovih želja ili potreba. Bez obzira na to šta oseća dete, toksični roditelji uvek će svoje potrebe stavljati na prvo mesto.
Drugi znak koji pokazuje da je neko toksičan roditelj jeste da je uvek u stanju da izokrene određenu situaciju, problem ili osećanja svoje dece. Naime, ovakvi roditelji pokušavaju, i to najčešće emocionalnom manipulacijom, da ubede svoje dete da je njegov način razmišljanja pogrešan, a način na koji razmišlja roditelj jedini ispravan.
I treći znak toksičnog roditelja jeste nedostatak bilo kakvih granica. Kada njihovo dete kaže “ne“, ovi roditelji to ne vide kao granicu ili odbijanje, već kao priliku da dete uvere da bi ipak trebalo da pristane na ono što su tražili od njega. Ne poštuju mišljenje svoje dece, već samo svoje vide kao ispravno.
