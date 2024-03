Maštate o aferi? Savetnica za preljube otkriva kako da se izborite s tim nagonom

‼️ Do these things FIRST. If you’re teetering on the edge and noticing that you are vulnerable to stepping outside of your marriage, or perhaps already have, stop 🛑 and do one or more of these 3 things: 1️⃣ go to your spouse and be CLEAR. Say that you feel your marriage is at risk. Ask to talk together openly and explore why you might feel that way, and what vulnerabilities are happening in your marriage. 2️⃣ Ask your spouse to go to couples counseling and find a therapist. A third party can provide a safe and neutral space to explore any issues, needs or wants. 3️⃣ Take it as a warning shot to wake up to your own needs, wants and desires. Take pause. Before acting out, turn inward. Get curious and do the inner work about what your temptation is trying to tell you. Attraction is normal. Affairs are harmful and destructive. You and your spouse deserve to take steps to address your vulnerabilities before the irreparable damage of infidelity. #affairs #infidelity #healing #recovery #divorce #shame #selfhelp #divorcelife #divorcesupport #divorcerecovery #mentalhealth #social #culture #wisdom #divorcedmom #breakups #marriage #therapy #therapist #counseling #counselor #stigma #heart #heal #divorcedwomen #divorcecommunity #growth #selfgrowth #growthmindset #selfhealingtools

