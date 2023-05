Cveće nikako ne zalivajte ovako, uvenuće: Stručnjak otkrio caku za bolji rast, važno je i doba dana (video)

The best way to water your plants There’s the things you’ve likely been told before like you shouldn’t water your plants from the top but from the base and where possible you should water in the morning or evening. And they’re all true but theres a few more you might not have heard of. Cone for delicate watering Powerful jet for cleaning Fast Fill for filling buckets and watering cans Fine Rose for gentle watering Flat for rinsing soap off cars Fine Mist for seedlings And don’t forget when you’re finished to reel your hose in as in hot weather the water in the pipe can get quite warm. Ad #wateringplants #wateringcan #gardening #gardentok #gardeningtips #gardeningideas

