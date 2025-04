Domaći sprej od samo 3 sastojka koji se pravi očas posla – isprskajte malo po tepihu i biće brzo kao nov

If you’re looking to spruce up your carpets with a natural cleaner, why not try this simple recipe? 🦋 Just mix equal parts bi carb soda, water, and dishwashing liquid, and you’ll have a powerful cleaning solution that’s perfect for tackling stains and freshening up your carpets. 🧼 Simply apply a small amount of the mixture to the affected area and gently rub it in with a clean cloth, or use it to give your entire carpet a fresh scent by spreading it evenly over the surface and letting it sit for a few minutes before vacuuming it up. So why wait? Start cleaning your carpets the natural way today! 🦋 #cleaningtips #householdhacks #healthycleaningtips #naturalcleaningproducts

