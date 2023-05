Jednostavno i bez imalo muke: Evo kako da očistite jako zagoreli tiganj bukvalno u jednom potezu (video)

Cleaning with Coca Cola

"Tip of the Week!" – Coca-Cola Edition 1Cleaning Burnt PansAfter reading this, you may not want to drink Coca-Cola ever again. But with as much as 9 1/2 teaspoons of sugar in one can of Coca-Cola and cancer-causing aspartame in Coke Zero, never taking a sip of the sugary soda is not such a bad idea. While you don't want to drink Coca-Cola, you will want it for this surprising use: cleaning. Here's how.

Posted by Wicked-Good Cleaning on Sunday, December 3, 2017